Algert Global LLC Sells 11,790 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 100,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Everus Construction Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ECG stock opened at $76.0790 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

