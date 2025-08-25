Algert Global LLC Sells 14,650 Shares of CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 20,200.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CareDx by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

CareDx Stock Up 3.7%

CDNA opened at $12.97 on Monday. CareDx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $690.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $385,880.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,182.10. This trade represents a 26.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $202,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,125.04. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,961 shares of company stock worth $1,490,102. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

