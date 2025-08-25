Algert Global LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $117.4930 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $60,479,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,610,845.23. The trade was a 76.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,985,047 shares of company stock worth $482,893,185. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

