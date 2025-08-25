Algert Global LLC Sells 299,190 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,190 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,968.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,637 shares in the company, valued at $463,654.81. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $207,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,578,350 shares in the company, valued at $28,065,285.50. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,945 shares of company stock worth $1,588,371. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

