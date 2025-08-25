Algert Global LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total transaction of $666,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,508.61. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,345.67. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,531 shares of company stock valued at $41,087,238. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $454.38 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $469.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.