Algert Global LLC Takes $354,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

