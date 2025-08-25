Algert Global LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Orion S.A. $OEC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 831.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $10.7450 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.10. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion

Orion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.