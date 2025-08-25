Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.8%
NASDAQ:ASND opened at $194.30 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
