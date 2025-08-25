Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $194.30 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.