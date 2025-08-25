Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.7030 on Monday. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

