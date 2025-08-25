Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 513,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 602,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. The trade was a 38.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,779 shares of company stock worth $6,327,983. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.