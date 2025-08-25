Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.86.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of APP stock opened at $441.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.73. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,152 shares of company stock worth $538,490,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

