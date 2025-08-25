Algert Global LLC Trims Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on SCCO
Southern Copper Price Performance
Southern Copper stock opened at $97.4490 on Monday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Southern Copper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Copper
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.