Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ePlus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS opened at $73.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

