Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $172.2950 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

