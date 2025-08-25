Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $172.2950 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

