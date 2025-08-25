AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $49.26 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 12.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

