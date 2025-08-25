American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 192.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,296 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after buying an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,943 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

