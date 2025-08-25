American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in National Bank by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

National Bank Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.2670 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of -3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

