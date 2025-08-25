American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.7%

Under Armour stock opened at $5.0350 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

In related news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

