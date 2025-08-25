American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 403.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,776 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 59,255.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $26.70 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

