American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX opened at $14.85 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,907 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $25,534.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,326. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 2,862 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $38,322.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $339,583.79. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,267 shares of company stock valued at $217,815 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

