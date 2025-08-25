American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 40,693 Shares of REX American Resources Corporation $REX

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5,304.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 4.9%

REX opened at $59.9310 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. REX American Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $987.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.58.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

