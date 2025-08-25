American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,768 Shares of TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

TCBK stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

