American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $139.8720 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $142.05.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

