American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Financial Analysis

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.82% 11.09% 6.35% La-Z-Boy 4.35% 11.34% 6.03%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Woodmark and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25 La-Z-Boy 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Woodmark currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. La-Z-Boy has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Given La-Z-Boy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than American Woodmark.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Woodmark and La-Z-Boy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.57 $99.46 million $6.48 10.37 La-Z-Boy $2.11 billion 0.71 $99.56 million $2.19 16.69

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La-Z-Boy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats American Woodmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. The company also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. Its Corporate and Other segment sells the products through its website. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

