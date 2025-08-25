Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,775 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 3.5%

COLD stock opened at $14.9180 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

