Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $293.72 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

