Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $27.80

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $25.5750 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

