Analyzing Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Laser Master In (OTCMKTS:LMTI)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) and Laser Master In (OTCMKTS:LMTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Laser Master In shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and Laser Master In’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -5.43% -0.74% -0.68% Laser Master In N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laser Master In has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kornit Digital and Laser Master In, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00 Laser Master In 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 101.28%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Laser Master In.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kornit Digital and Laser Master In”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $203.82 million 3.43 -$16.80 million ($0.25) -62.40 Laser Master In N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laser Master In has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kornit Digital.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Laser Master In on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Laser Master In

(Get Free Report)

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.