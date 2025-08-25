APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of APA worth $82,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in APA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in APA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 958,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 534,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

