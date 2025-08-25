Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) vs. Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Head to Head Review

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) and Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 12.15, meaning that its stock price is 1,115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybin has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.37 million N/A N/A Cybin N/A N/A -$57.88 million ($4.60) -1.55

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Cybin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Cybin N/A -37.58% -36.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Cybin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cybin 0 0 3 1 3.25

Cybin has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,088.81%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cybin beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin, as well as developing AR-301 as an adjunctive therapy with SOC antibiotics to treat hospital acquired pneumonia and ventilator associated pneumonia. The company is also developing AR-320, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting S. aureus alpha toxin to treat infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-susceptible S. aureus; AR 501, an inhaled gallium citrate, which is in Phase 1/2a for the treatment of chronic lung infection associated with cystic fibrosis; and AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase II clinical trials targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa liposaccharides serotype O11. In addition, it develops AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-701, a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin 1. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. The company has research and collaboration agreement with TMS Neurohealth Centers Inc. for development of psychedelic compound-based therapeutics; Kernel for use of Kernel flow technology to measure neural activity; and Greenbook TMS to establish mental health centers. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

