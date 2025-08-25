Astronics Corporation $ATRO Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 103,250.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Astronics by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $36.34 on Monday. Astronics Corporation has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -302.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

