Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,220,727 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,831,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,220,727 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,627,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 76.6% in the first quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 231,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 36,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

