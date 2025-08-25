Banco De Chile $BCH Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 823.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco De Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco De Chile by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64,510 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Banco De Chile by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco De Chile Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BCH opened at $28.95 on Monday. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco De Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

