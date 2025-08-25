Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Banco Santander worth $76,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,349,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4,041.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 967,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $9.7650 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

