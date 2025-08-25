Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.86% of Barrett Business Services worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,490.16. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $602,202.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,233.04. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,417 shares of company stock worth $1,628,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 5.4%

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

