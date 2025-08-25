Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

