Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $109.9110 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

