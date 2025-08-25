Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 118 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,407,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PLNT opened at $107.5190 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.