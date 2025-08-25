Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 195 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Post were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of Post stock opened at $114.1660 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

