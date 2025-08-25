Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 2,425 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 251.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.2480 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

