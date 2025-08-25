Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 333 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 354.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,948,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,857,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,197,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,832,000 after buying an additional 168,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $95.8650 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

