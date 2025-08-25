Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 377 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in BILL were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BILL by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $42.2270 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.86, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.