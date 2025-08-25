Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 8,254 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 209.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $372.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.47. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.