Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 964 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1,071.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alkermes by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

