Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 481.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ultra Clean by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 649,642 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,645.70. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,996 shares in the company, valued at $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.