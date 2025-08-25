Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires Shares of 150 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $234.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

