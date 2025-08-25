Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.48.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

