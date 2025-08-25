Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 381.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ferrari by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $471.1990 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.99 and a 200 day moving average of $466.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

