Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.4%

JHG stock opened at $43.7470 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.